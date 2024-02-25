Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was part of a fund-raising campaign to raise much needed funds to buy sports equipment for RL Hughes Primary School in Ashton.

Nine-year-olds Darcey Hodge, Michael Lythgoe and Harvey Braun sat on 200 seats each, completing the challenge in around 30 minutes as the stadium was needed by Wigan Warriors.

School pupils from left, Harvey Braun, Michael Lythgoe and Darcey Hodge, during a sponsored seat sit, as they sat on 600 seats at the DW Stadium, Wigan, to raise funds for school sports equipment at RL Hughes primary school, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Darcey's grandmother Maureen Carroll, 72, inspired the effort after she sat on all 25,000 seats at the stadium in 2006 for her own fund-raising challenge.

Maureen, from Garswood, said: "They had a fantastic time. They started at 10am and finished just before 10.30.

"We have managed to get just over £500 in donations to which we are so grateful."

Mrs Carroll, a retired communications officer with Greater Manchester Police, has been involved in a number of charity events over the years.