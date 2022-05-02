CLASS ACT: St John's CE Primary, Abram

Principal Laura James said: “At St John's, Abram, we are committed to developing a learning environment that enables each child to achieve their full potential.

"At the heart of all we do are the Christian values that build a firm foundation for learning, ensuring our high standards and expectations permeate throughout our school.

"Staff and directors strive to ensure excellence as we unlock each child's potential in a safe, happy and nurturing environment.

"Our learners are then able to engage in exciting learning opportunities as we challenge their understanding and continue our journey to success.

"As we prepare our lifelong learners for their future in a modern society, they are taught to show respect, tolerance and understanding of other cultures, which are underpinned through the Christian Values. We encourage and support our children to be courageous advocates who make a difference in the wider world.”

