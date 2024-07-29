Class act: Wigan school pupils turn purple to raise money for hospice

By Michelle Adamson
Published 29th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
Pupils at St John's CE Primary School, Abram, took part in the Turn Wigan Purple Day to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Photographs submitted by St John’s C. of E. Primary School, part of QUEST Trust.

Pupils at St John's CE Primary School, Abram, take part in the 'Turn Wigan Purple Day'  to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.  Pupils were asked to donate £1 for the privilege of non-uniform and encouraged to wear purple or have crazy hair.  The school has raised over £220 for the charity.  Photographs submitted by St John’s C. of E. Primary School, part of QUEST Trust.

