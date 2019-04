There's something for every child at Douglas Valley Nursery School in the heart of Wigan, whether they are budding bookworms or outdoor explorers. See last week's Class Act: Children have fun in the sun at Langtree Hall Day Nursery.

Douglas Valley is a maintained nursery school providing education for 2-5 year olds.

The nursery encourages children to reach their full potential, according to Jodie Danner from the nursery.

Children at the nursery have been looking through books and drawing their own pictures.

A proud pupil poses with their artwork.

