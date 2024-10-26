Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils from Hindley Green Community Primary School have been sending a spooky reminder to Wigan Today readers that the clocks go back in the early hours of this Sunday morning.

British Summer Time (if you can call it a summer this year!) is coming to an end and we go onto Greenwich Mean Time at 2am on October 27.

It means that we get an extra hour in bed and that it will be lighter in the morning.

The downside is that it means darker evenings.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents has previously supported a call to abolish GMT, citing research that found that road traffic collisions increase by 19 per cent in the two weeks after putting the clocks back one hour, and and that they reduce by 11 per cent when we put the clocks forward.

Of course GMT generally coincides with a worsening in weather conditions, all of which have prompted motoring experts to issue advice to drivers in the evening rush hour to stay alert, not rush and keep their vehicles well maintained.