Colourful flower beds provide blooming marvellous welcome to Wigan school

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 5th Jul 2025, 13:30 BST
Flower beds at the entrance to a Wigan school are once again bursting with colour thanks to a long-running community initiative.

The blooms have been providing a bright welcome for everyone arriving at Aspull Church Primary School since the lockdowns during the pandemic.

Supported by Wigan Council’s Brighter Borough scheme, the flower beds bring together local councillors, the parent-teacher association, school governors, staff and pupils to create and maintain a vibrant and welcoming entrance.

As well as offering a cheerful first impression for families and visitors, they support pollination, enhance local biodiversity and contribute to healthier soil.

Staff and pupils at the colourful flower beds at Aspull Church Primary School with Con Ron Conway, second from rightplaceholder image
Staff and pupils at the colourful flower beds at Aspull Church Primary School with Con Ron Conway, second from right

This year’s planting continued the tradition of community involvement, with two enthusiastic young gardeners from the school lending a hand.

The project is made possible through annual funding secured by local councillors and the dedication of volunteers who give their time and energy to keep the space thriving at the Bolton Road school.

