Dean Trust Wigan donates to local charities after fundraising success

Dean Trust Wigan has proudly donated over £1,000 to three local charities—Cash for Kids, The Storehouse Project, and Daffodil Dreams—following the success of its recent fundraising initiative, the Race to the North Pole.

Headteacher Jen Evans is pictured presenting a cheque to representatives of the charities after students and staff took part in the challenge, which saw them collectively cover 2,518 miles—the distance from Wigan to the North Pole. Participants ran, walked, danced, and cycled both indoors on sports equipment and outdoors on school grounds to reach their goal.

The funds raised will go towards supporting vulnerable children and families in the local community, reinforcing the school’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the classroom.