Disruption at more than 60 Wigan schools as teachers return to picket lines

Tens of thousands of members of the National Education Union (NEU) walked out of schools and sixth form colleges across England on Thursday, with another strike planned on Tuesday.

It has led to partial closures at 44 primary schools, 14 high schools and five special schools in the borough, according to Wigan Council.

Karen Parkin, Wigan NEU's joint district secretary, on the picket line at Fred Longworth High School during industrial action earlier this year

The NEU said it believed the majority of schools across the country were expected to either restrict access to pupils or fully close as a result of the strikes.

Many secondary schools in England are expected to prioritise year 11 and year 13 pupils during the industrial action as GCSE and A-level exams are weeks away.

The NEU has issued guidance which says it will support arrangements during the strikes that “provide the minimum level of teaching staff needed” so GCSE and A-level students can attend school for revision activities or exam practice.

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “There’s lots of places where arrangements are being made.

“In some places it’s members teaching, in others it is teachers setting work for the children on those days.”

He told the PA news agency: “Obviously, there is still disruption and we’ve fully acknowledged that and regret it, but we’ve taken those steps on the dispensations to try and assuage that concern as much as possible.”

Picket lines were mounted outside schools across England and a number of rallies are due to be held.

The NEU is expected to announce three more strikes during the summer term after its members voted to reject the Government’s pay offer.

The Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year and an average 4.5 per cent pay rise for staff next year following intensive talks with the education unions.

Four education unions – the NEU, the NASUWT teaching union, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) – have rejected the pay offer.

