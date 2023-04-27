Genadij Bogdanov, 58, took his friend to hospital on the morning of January 6 and had promised to pick him up later that day.

But an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court was told he did not answer his phone when the friend called to say he was ready, so someone else drove him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Genadij Bogdanov was found at a friend's house on Silverdale Avenue, Ince

When he arrived at his home in Ince at around 3pm, Mr Bogdanov’s car was still parked outside and he found his body in the bathroom.

A post-mortem examination found he died by hanging. He had not taken any drugs or alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard Mr Bogdanov came from Lithuania, had a wife and three children, and moved to the UK 16 years ago.

He lived in Marsh Green and ran a takeaway in Wigan.

His son was aware Mr Bogdanov had financial problems and was worried about money, but he did not discuss it with his family.

A statement from Mr Bogdanov’s GP at Marsh Green Medical Practice said he had never reported any mental health problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh concluded the documentary hearing by recording Mr Bogdanov died by suicide.

He said: “He knew that his friend was at the hospital and wouldn’t be returning because he was due to collect him from the hospital when contacted later.

"So I am satisfied that in the quietness of the address, Mr Bogdanov didn’t expect to be disturbed.”