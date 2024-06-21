Earth Day Competition winners
RJT Solicitors, a High Street practice in Standish, ran a competition based on Earth Day 2024 for the local primary schools in Standish. Students in Key Stage 1 were required to design a poster/picture based on 'Planet v Plastics'. Those in Key Stage 2 were to write a short story on the same subject.
Rachel Taylor, Solicitor and owner of RJT, said: "we were blown away by the exceptional standard of work submitted by the students. It was no easy task to choose a winner from each age group.
"However, after much consideration, we finally agreed on 1st prize in Key Stage 1 going to Ellie Awad Y2 from St Maries and 2nd prize to Charlotte Barrow Y1 from St Wilfrids. Key Stage 2 first prize winner was Jasmine Elshora from Wood Fold and 2nd prize went to Anton Bezpalko Y6 from St Maries."
The winners received a well deserved £100 /£50 Smyths voucher. Happy spending!
