Earth Day Competition winners

Congratulations to our competition winners!!

RJT Solicitors, a High Street practice in Standish, ran a competition based on Earth Day 2024 for the local primary schools in Standish. Students in Key Stage 1 were required to design a poster/picture based on 'Planet v Plastics'. Those in Key Stage 2 were to write a short story on the same subject.

Rachel Taylor, Solicitor and owner of RJT, said: "we were blown away by the exceptional standard of work submitted by the students. It was no easy task to choose a winner from each age group.

"However, after much consideration, we finally agreed on 1st prize in Key Stage 1 going to Ellie Awad Y2 from St Maries and 2nd prize to Charlotte Barrow Y1 from St Wilfrids. Key Stage 2 first prize winner was Jasmine Elshora from Wood Fold and 2nd prize went to Anton Bezpalko Y6 from St Maries."