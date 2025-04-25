EdStart Schools shortlisted for top education award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan school recognised in the Inclusive Trust of the Year category at the 2025 Tes Awards

EdStart Schools, a specialist provider of SEND and alternative provision (AP) education across Greater Manchester and Merseyside, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Inclusive Trust of the Year award at the 2025 Tes Schools Awards—dubbed the ‘Oscars of Education’.

The Tes Schools Awards celebrate the most inspiring individuals and organisations across UK education. EdStart’s nomination recognises its outstanding work in supporting young people who have struggled in mainstream school due to SEND (special educational needs and disabilities), and social, emotional or mental health challenges.

Working with students who have often been excluded or disengaged from mainstream education, EdStart, which operates schools in Greater Manchester, Salford, Bolton, Bury, Horwich, Wirral, Wigan, Oldham and Rochdale, is known for its welcoming and nurturing environment. Its schools build strong, consistent relationships with students and their families, helping them re-engage with education in a way that works for them. Smaller class sizes, one-to-one key workers, and emotional wellbeing support mean young people are not only back in school—but thriving.

Importantly, EdStart ensures that every student leaves with a clear path forward. It has an exceptional record of a zero NEET rate, meaning all students go on to further education, training, or employment after Year 11. Its inclusive approach extends beyond the classroom too—supporting staff wellbeing, engaging with families, and building strong links with local colleges, employers and communities.

CEO James Lowe said:

"We’re thrilled to be shortlisted for this award. It reflects the extraordinary dedication of our team and the resilience of our young people. We believe every student deserves a second chance and the opportunity to succeed—regardless of their background, challenges or past experiences."