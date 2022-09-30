With exciting and interactive exhibits including a 12-foot-tall cat complete with swishing tail and a giant climbing tree, the attraction will include hands on learning experiences linked to key themes that run through our daily lives.

Co-created with over 200 local children and young people from Wirral and the wider Liverpool City Region, regional industry experts and the team from Eureka!, the Science + Discovery centre will help kids up to the age of 14 to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Mathematics) subjects and uncover new and exciting career aspirations.

What will be inside?

The Amazing Inventions Zone

Eureka! Science + Discovery features zones exploring the wonderful uniqueness of our Bodies, all the things that are part of the fabric and spaces of our Homes, and Nature where questions ranging from the smallest critters to the big questions around climate action are explored.

There is also Make Create, a space where imagination and innovation come together to allow visitors to tinker and create. A phase two opening of the Discovery Cafe and a dedicated exhibition area for the younger visitors, The Burrow will be launched after Christmas.

Where will it be exactly?

Located next to the world-famous Mersey Ferries’ Seacombe ferry terminal, Eureka! Science + Discovery is the first expansion of the brand anywhere else in the UK and has been earmarked as an important element of the Liverpool City Region’s inclusive growth and education ambitions.

An exhibit at the new £11.4m visitor attraction

What’s been said?

Leigh-Anne Stradeski, who has been CEO of Eureka! since 2000, said: “Eureka! has long held an ambition to open a second attraction to engage with a wider audience in the North West, and the opportunity in Wirral presented the perfect combination of a supportive regional combined authority and local council, a brilliant local community and a ready made iconic setting”

How much has it cost?

The new £11.4m visitor attraction has received funding from both public and private sector donations, including £6.4m from Mayor Steve Rotheram and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s Strategic Investment Fund, and a £3m investment from the Wellcome Trust/UKRIs ‘Inspiring Science Fund’, and plays an important role in supporting the Liverpool City Region achieve its inclusive growth and education ambitions by engaging young people in STEAM subjects in new, more accessible ways.

Construction underway at the new £11.4m visitor attraction