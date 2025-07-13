Ex-pupil flies 3,500 miles from Canada to Wigan for reunion
A former student of a Wigan school flew from Canada to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his leaving day with fellow classmates.
Richard Coulton joined friends from the class of 1975 of St John Fisher High School to help make the well-attended event extra special.
The night at The Swinley started and ended with shared memories and laughter creating another memorable reunion for those who left the Beech Hill school on the same day half a century ago.
