The Daisy Daycare nursery in Hindley has been named one of the Top 20 Rated Nurseries in the North-West by the leading UK Nursery review website daynurseries.co.uk

This is a far cry from Ofsted’s damning findings when the nursery was known as Sticky Fingers, and was found to be “inadequate” in all areas on two separate inspections in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the findings were unchecked staff being left in charge of children and young babies having access to plastic bags.

Daisy Daycare Nursery children and staff after receiving their latest award, including (far right) owner/manager Jackie McElhatton

Inspector Ann Flynn wrote in her report of December 2018: “Leaders have failed to improve the work of the nursery sufficiently since the previous inspection. Weak leadership and management is holding the nursery back from providing children with the safety and education that they deserve. Leaders do not check and improve the quality of the nursery enough.”

The failing nursery was taken over by the present owners in December 2019 and rebranded as Daisy Daycare, with new staff and registration.

It is now rated “good” by Ofsted and has also won a string of accolades before its present award.

Daisy Daycare Nursery children and staff after receiving their latest award, including (far right) owner/manager Jackie McElhatton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daisy Daycare nursery owner/manager Jackie McElhatton said: “Since taking over the nursery, we have gone above and beyond to ensure we provide the area of Hindley with high quality childcare and education.