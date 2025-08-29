Fantastic results for Standish Community High School’s Head Prefects

Head Prefects, Isabelle and Charlie, as well as Deputy Head Prefects, Billie and John, all capped off a fantastic five years at Standish with a glittering set of exam results.

All four students have represented the school with distinction over the last school year – and finished off their time at Standish in style with a wonderful set of GCSE results – including eight Grade 9s, six Grade 8s, four Grade 7s, eight Grade 6s, seven Grade 5s and two Grade 4s – an amazing thirty-eight GCSEs between them!

Isabelle, who is planning to go to John Rigby to study a sports and exercise science BTech with hopes of a career as a physio, said, “I’m most proud of my Grade 9 in 3D design!” Isabelle was also keen to thank many of the staff who have helped her along the way. “I wanted to thank Miss Marsden, Mrs Green and Mrs Parfitt in particular for all their help. I was very nervous about science last night – I wasn’t even sure I’d pass! But I’m really happy with all my results now.”

John was also suffering with pre-results nerves. “I was shaking like a leaf last night!” he admitted. “I only got about 3 hours sleep. I had a migraine when doing my RE exam so I was really nervous about that but now I’m delighted.” John will be heading to Winstanley college to study maths, geography, history or economics.

Everyone at Standish would like to thank all four students for all their work as fantastic ambassadors for the school. Well done to you all!