First of its kind education fair encouraging young Wigan people to aim high
Dozens of universities, employers and organisations are set to gather for the Believe in Your Future fair.
Invitations have been extended to year 12 students in the borough, with the providers promoting a wide range of opportunities available.
Council leader David Molyneux said: “We’re excited to be hosting this event as it will provide invaluable advice to our young people looking to make their next steps.
“It’s an important decision for each and every individual, so it’s an opportunity to see what options are there, whether it’s further education, training or apprenticeships.
“This event has been a true collaboration between St John Rigby College, Wigan and Leigh College, Winstanley College, The Deanery, St Mary’s High School, GM Higher and Wigan Council and it is going to be a really inspirational day for our young people.”
More than 40 universities will be on show, including University of Manchester, Edge Hill University, University of Chester, and locations further afield including London School of Economics, University of Exeter and many more.
Over 400 parents have also booked onto a twilight session as part of the event.
Larger businesses, who offer a higher-level apprenticeship route, are also well-represented including Arnold Clark, MBDA Systems, Sellafield, the WWL NHS Trust and more, all set to inspire our college students to think about the difference they could make, and what their future could look like.
Coun Molyneux added: “It can be hard to know what to do after college or what opportunities are out there, especially if you are the first person in your family looking at going into higher education.
“By bringing so many organisations together, alongside workshops on higher-level apprenticeships, student finance and the Institute of Technology, this dedicated day will really empower our students to think about their futures.”
The Believe In Your Future fair is taking place on Monday March 11 at The Edge near Wigan Pier, although readers should be aware that this is not a public event.