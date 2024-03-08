Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of universities, employers and organisations are set to gather for the Believe in Your Future fair.

Invitations have been extended to year 12 students in the borough, with the providers promoting a wide range of opportunities available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader David Molyneux said: “We’re excited to be hosting this event as it will provide invaluable advice to our young people looking to make their next steps.

The event will be held at The Edge but is not open to the public

“It’s an important decision for each and every individual, so it’s an opportunity to see what options are there, whether it’s further education, training or apprenticeships.

“This event has been a true collaboration between St John Rigby College, Wigan and Leigh College, Winstanley College, The Deanery, St Mary’s High School, GM Higher and Wigan Council and it is going to be a really inspirational day for our young people.”

More than 40 universities will be on show, including University of Manchester, Edge Hill University, University of Chester, and locations further afield including London School of Economics, University of Exeter and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 400 parents have also booked onto a twilight session as part of the event.

Larger businesses, who offer a higher-level apprenticeship route, are also well-represented including Arnold Clark, MBDA Systems, Sellafield, the WWL NHS Trust and more, all set to inspire our college students to think about the difference they could make, and what their future could look like.

Coun Molyneux added: “It can be hard to know what to do after college or what opportunities are out there, especially if you are the first person in your family looking at going into higher education.

“By bringing so many organisations together, alongside workshops on higher-level apprenticeships, student finance and the Institute of Technology, this dedicated day will really empower our students to think about their futures.”