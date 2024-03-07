Bird's eye: aerial views of the DW Stadium and Robin Park Arena
They are two of the most visited and best-known places in Wigan.
And yet you won’t have see the DW Stadium and neighbouring Robin Park Arena too often from this angle.
Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard has had his drone camera out to capture these key sporting venues from the skies.
The stadium opened in 1999 when Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic moved there from the soon-to-be-demolilshed Central Park and Springfield Park respectively.
There had already been an athletics arena next door but the premises have been augmented over the years and relatively recently became the official base of the Warriors.