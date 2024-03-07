Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And yet you won’t have see the DW Stadium and neighbouring Robin Park Arena too often from this angle.

Our photographer Kelvin Stuttard has had his drone camera out to capture these key sporting venues from the skies.

Robin Park Arena and the DW Stadium from the air

The stadium opened in 1999 when Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic moved there from the soon-to-be-demolilshed Central Park and Springfield Park respectively.