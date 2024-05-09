Flashback: pictures of pupils, staff and events over the years at Hindley Green St John's Primary

This gallery stretches all the way back from 1949 to 2014.
1. St John's CE Primary School, Atherton Road, Hindley Green
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day in 1999
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
3. The all-conquering St John's CE school team from Hindley Green in 1949. Back row, left to right: Teachers Fred Hardman and Harold Webster. Middle row: Willy Baxter, Matthew Dodd, Frank Balmer, Derek Collier, Ron Baxendale and Alan Coop. Front: Jack Mitchell, Tom Riding, Brian Gore, John Bullough and Lol Whittle.
. Photo: UGC
4. Leigh MP Andy Burnham at Tesco Hindley where he presented children from St John's CE, Hindley Junior and Infants, Sacred Heart Catholic and Hindley Green CP schools and Brooklands Private Day Nursery with high tech equpiment from the Tesco Computers for Schools scheme. Looking on are store manager Jason Lamb and charities co-ordinators Maxine Watson, left, and Wendy Witter
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
