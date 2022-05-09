Leigh Central Primary will be closed for at least week after a sprinkler malfunction caused significant damage to three floors of the building.

Parents were alerted to the closure on the afternoon of Sunday May 8 and were told the school could be shut longer due to the major flooding which effected classrooms and corridors.

The school has also applied for a 24-hour delay to SATs for the children, who were set to take them this week, in order for staff to find a safe space in school that they can use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exterior of Leigh Central Primary School

Cath Pealing, assistant director of education at Wigan Council, said: “Following a burst pipe which has caused significant water damage across all three floors at Leigh Central Primary School, the decision has been made to close the school.

“The school is closed to all pupils today, but we are working closely with the school to put arrangements in place so that year six pupils can attend in order to complete their SATs.

“Other students will be moved to remote learning until further assessments have been undertaken to identify what action needs to be taken for students to return safely.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe reopening of the school as soon as possible.”

The school also share a building with neighbouring school Sacred Heart RC Primary.