Former Wigan college gym set to make way for 38 new homes
Planning officers have recommended that the proposal to build 20 three-storey houses and a three-storey apartment block on brownfield land at Railway Road, Leigh should go ahead.
The site fronts on to three streets – Ullswater Street, Boughey Street and Thirlmere Street, and has been partly cleared apart from the derelict former college gymnasium.
Houses would be built in two terraced blocks of nine and 11, respectively fronting onto Ullswater Street and Thirlmere Street and would be three-bed units.
Apartments would be in an L-shaped block, comprising 15 one-bed apartments and three two-bed flats.
The application from Mr and Mrs W Silcock will be be presented to the planning committee at the request of Leigh West ward Coun Dane Anderton.
He has raised concerns that the three-storey homes may not be ‘in keeping’ with their surroundings.
A report to the committee says: “He also has major concerns over the provision of only 10 car parking spaces which [he says] is insufficient’.
“This will lead to pavements being blocked, narrowing highways and creating blockages, he says.”
There have also been three other objections to the plan and one letter offering support.
One says: “The building is an eyesore, and something needs to be done. However, parking is very difficult.
Another argues: “[There are] parking issues with the addition of [potentially] 40 additional cars.”
