Now a Siemens apprentice engineer, 19-year-old Ben Love will be taking part in the National Finals of the 2022 WorldSkills UK competition along with Siemens Digital Industries work colleague Lucy Yelland.

The second year apprentice will be going up against other teams from across the UK in the mechatronics division.

The final is to be held at Barking & Dagenham College from November 14 to 18 and is the culmination of a seven-month process including regional heats and intensive training.

Ben Love, 19, is in the second year of a degree apprenticeship with Manchester-based Siemens Digital Industries.

The winners of this national final will go on to represent the UK at the skills competition hosted by Lyon, France, in 2024.

Ben said: “My dad runs an electrical engineering business, so I grew up tinkering with electrical components and various hardware and software that he brought home from work.

“It became a hobby and when I was 14, I used Siemens’s kit to build a home automation system which controlled my bedroom blinds, lamp, and even set up an alarm system with a laser beam sensor.”

While studying for a BTec Level three extended diploma in electrical and electronic engineering at Wigan and Leigh College, he built a Bluetooth speaker and even launched his own additive manufacturing business, selling parts to customers all over the world.

Following two work experience placements at Siemens, Ben knew where he wanted to start his career.

Ben said: “It has been a dream come true. There are so many opportunities. I just want to experience as many different parts of the business as I can and see where it takes me.

“I’m excited that we have reached the WorldSkills UK final and just aim to do my best, enjoy myself and see how it goes.”

Brian Holliday, managing director for Siemens Digital Industries, said: “Ben has shown real dedication and determination to make it so far in the competition and we are very proud of him. His achievement demonstrates a promising career at Siemens.