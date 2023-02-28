Courtesy of the Science and Technology Council, Talking Science is a popular family science programme, bringing topical subjects and inspirational speakers to the public which helps bring the subject to life.

All families are welcome to attend the talks at Leigh Library on March 11 and March 25 at Wigan Library, for what will be the first time that the show has visited the borough in its 24 years.

Westhoughton-born scientist David Price will be hosting the session named “Water, water everywhere” which will be a journey of discovery into the amazing world of water. He will also talk about how growing up locally made him want to become a scientist, his show promises to be eye-opening, fun and maybe a little bit wet so a coat is advised!

David Price will deliver the educational talks in both Wigan and Leigh during March, coinciding with British Science Week

Mr Price said: “I can’t wait to do these shows in Wigan and Leigh. I come from three generations of miners and was the first in my family to go to university to develop my interest in science. From there I honed my engagement skills at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester. Now I love to show people the good that science brings to us all, in a fun and interactive way, and these shows will do just that.”

The two sessions are timed to coincide with British Science Week – a celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths.

The sessions will run from 10.30am to 11.30am at the Turnpike Centre in Leigh on Saturday March 11 and between the same times at Wigan Library on March 25.

Wendy Cotterill, senior public engagement officer and Talking Science coordinator at STFC Daresbury Laboratory, is excited to be visiting the borough for the first time: “Taking Talking Science on the road helps us to connect people with science who do not ordinarily interact with us here at the Lab. The Turnpike Centre in Leigh and Wigan Library are the perfect venues, right in the heart of their communities.

"David Price is a fabulous speaker and I hope that everyone will come away from his shows eager to learn more about science and maybe the work that we do over in Daresbury Lab.”

Tickets are free but pre-booking is required to secure places.