Free financial education workshops to help make Wigan school and college pupils 'life ready'

A Wigan-based national mortgage broker is offering free financial education workshops for schools and colleges.

By Alan Weston
Published 11th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

The aim is to better prepare students so that when they leave full-time education, they have more confidence with financial decisions.

The workshops are delivered by mortgage consultant Katie Mainwaring, who works for Wigan-based national mortgage broker Express Mortgages. The project was set up by marketing manager and former drama teacher Hannah Gaskell.

The financial workshops will be delivered by Katie Mainwaring, senior mortgage consultant with Wigan-based Express Mortgages
The financial workshops will be delivered by Katie Mainwaring, senior mortgage consultant with Wigan-based Express Mortgages
Hannah said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to offer free financial education workshops for schools and colleges to help students understand more about finance and mortgages so that they leave education feeling ‘life-ready’.

"The reasons to book with us is because we are an experienced but fun brokerage who students will resonate with. We are real, down to earth people who just want to better prepare the next generation so that when they leave education, they have more confidence with financial decisions. This will really make a difference."

The topics covered are:

Credit - The good, the bad and the ugly

Credit is available everywhere. In fact, it can be easy to come by. It's important to educate the meaning and potential consequences of having credit, but also how it can be used to your advantage.

Debt - Is it really all that bad?

Debt can sound scary, but the fact is most of us will incur debt as we get older, and it isn’t all bad. For instance, buying a home or a car are expenses which can result in debt and are frequently desirable or even essential.

Bills - Manage your bills like a boss!

Not understanding your bills and expenses can result in problems later down the line. Students might not be paying bills right now, but an early education will prepare them for a more organised future with less surprises.

Budget and Save - Be disciplined and still have fun

Explore life goals which need saving for. First home? A once in a lifetime trip? Whatever it is, students will leave the workshop knowing how easy it can be to save for those things if you focus and budget while still having a life.

The interactive workshops are available to book by emailing [email protected]

