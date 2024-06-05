Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Friends of Marus Bridge School are busy making last-minute preparations for a fun-filled summer fair being held this weekend.

The event at Marus Bridge Primary School, on Kelvin Grove, will feature a stage with a small arena for a range of performers.

In addition, 20 local independent businesses will have stalls, along with four different catering/bar options, games, inflatables and much more.

The summer fair takes place from noon to 5pm on Saturday.