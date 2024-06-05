Fun-filled day of activities promised at Wigan primary school
The Friends of Marus Bridge School are busy making last-minute preparations for a fun-filled summer fair being held this weekend.
The event at Marus Bridge Primary School, on Kelvin Grove, will feature a stage with a small arena for a range of performers.
In addition, 20 local independent businesses will have stalls, along with four different catering/bar options, games, inflatables and much more.
The summer fair takes place from noon to 5pm on Saturday.
More information is available on FOMBA’s Facebook page.
