The programme provided a perfect opportunity for future medical and nursing students to find out about working in palliative and end of life care, an area not always covered at degree level.

The students had a tour of the hospice, and studied topics including promoting dignity, consequences of poor communication, spirituality, and what happens to the body in the last few days of life. They also had chance to experience the training room and perform real life treatments on “Freda” the life-size medical dummy.

The Winstanley College students took part in the first Wigan & Leigh Hospice three-day summer school

Upper Sixth student, Holly Howarth, who attended the summer school and hopes to pursue a career in medicine said: “The summer school was a very worthwhile experience. The staff made us feel so welcome and the activities were really engaging. It was an excellent insight into healthcare, and I believe it will help my application stand out when applying for university.”