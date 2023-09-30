News you can trust since 1853
Future medics complete summer school at Wigan and Leigh Hospice

A group of 10 Winstanley College students completed the first Wigan & Leigh Hospice three-day summer school.
By Alan Weston
Published 30th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
The programme provided a perfect opportunity for future medical and nursing students to find out about working in palliative and end of life care, an area not always covered at degree level.

The students had a tour of the hospice, and studied topics including promoting dignity, consequences of poor communication, spirituality, and what happens to the body in the last few days of life. They also had chance to experience the training room and perform real life treatments on “Freda” the life-size medical dummy.

The Winstanley College students took part in the first Wigan & Leigh Hospice three-day summer school
Upper Sixth student, Holly Howarth, who attended the summer school and hopes to pursue a career in medicine said: “The summer school was a very worthwhile experience. The staff made us feel so welcome and the activities were really engaging. It was an excellent insight into healthcare, and I believe it will help my application stand out when applying for university.”

Following the success of the summer school Wigan and Leigh Hospice hope to run the same programme again in December allowing more Winstanley students to gain vital experience in this area of healthcare.

Related topics:Wigan