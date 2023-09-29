Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family and friends of Nicholas Youle feared he was going to die after being horrifically injured in an accident involving his own pallet truck while working at the Ingersoll-Rand engineering works at Hindley Green.

The 35-year-old sustained facial fractures, six broken ribs, a fractured arm, completely crushed pelvis, shattered knee and brain injuries after he was run over and impaled against a wall by the vehicle on August 15.

His mum Catherine is now organising a fund-raiser, through the NorthCare charity,to generate donatations for Royal Salford Hospital’s intensive care and trauma unit which has been instrumental in the dad of one’s recovery.

Nicholas Youle, who was injured in an accident at work and now in a wheelchair, would like to thank the hardworking NHS staff who treated him. Nicolas and his family and friends are organising a charity event at King George VI pub, Atherton, to raise funds for NorthCare, a chairty for NHS staff, patients and families across hospitals and community services in Bury, Oldham, Rochdale and Salford

Emergency services attended the scene including the fire brigade who used air bags to lift the vehicle off of Nicholas while paramedics treated him and worked on getting him to safety.

Nicholas’s injuries were so severe that many loved ones believed that he may not survive the night and they are grateful for the work of the emergency services and the staff at Salford Royal who worked tirelessly during a nine-hour operation to completely rebuild Nick’s body structure.

Those closest to the Atherton father are grateful that he is still alive, and say the recovery from such substantial injuries is something they take on a day-by-day basis and will be a long term process.

Catherine said: “We want to show our gratitude to Salford hospital for all they have done for Nicholas – he wouldn’t be here if not for them.

"We’d also like to thank the response team who played a big part before treatment even began and thank you to everyone for the donations.”

The fun day will be held on Saturday November 4 at the George VI on Flapper Fold Lane in Atherton where a range of activities will be on offer for anyone that attends, starting from 12pm. Generous donations by local businesses has allowed for a number of prizes being on offer in the raffle and tombola including Leigh Leopards rugby balls, Manchester City tours, and caravan holidays.

Additionally children’s games and face-painting will be available to provide fun for the entire family and a firework display will take place to tie in with the upcoming bonfire night festivities along with a hot and cold buffet provided. Tickets are available from George VI and cost £3 which will include a raffle ticket and there is a limit of 300 to be bought.

Catherine has set a target of £5,000 for the fund-raiser and a justgiving page is another way that people can contribute if they aren’t able to make it on the day.

The money raised will go towards training consisting of programmes that provide individuals with the opportunity to gain experience and empower nurses with the knowledge, critical thinking skills and hands-on training to care for trauma patients.

Nicholas said: “I’d like to personally thank everyone for the support they’ve given me recently.”