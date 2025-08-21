GCSE Success for Outwood Academy Hindley Students

Students at Outwood Academy Hindley are celebrating GCSE results day. The hard work and dedication of staff and students have led to some exceptional results from students of all abilities. These results round off another successful year for the academy, coming after December’s Ofsted inspection in which the school was graded ‘Good’ in all areas and inspectors highlighted the school’s ‘high expectations for students’ achievement’ and the way that the school ‘focuses on celebrating students’ successes.’

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in French, where 30% of students achieved a Grade 7 or above. There were also improvements on the already strong 2024 results in maths, history, art, computer science, Spanish, business studies and health and social care.

Jude Norman Principal at Outwood Academy Hindley said: “We are pleased and proud of the Class of 2025, who experienced upheaval in their early years at the academy because of the pandemic and who have, with the help of dedicated staff, overcome these difficulties and achieved some amazing results. It is impossible to single out individuals for praise in a year group that was characterised by its sense of teamwork and camaraderie.

“As ever, these results represent only a fraction of the successes that students at Outwood Hindley achieved this year. We won the Outwood Performer of the Year for the second year running, and we have enjoyed a lot of sporting success, including Ben Longmate, who won a scholarship to Salford Red Devils and also captained his rugby club, leading them to a league and cup double.”

Students celebrated their results with Principal Jude Norman

Cara Ackroyd, Executive Principal at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Today is a day of immense pride and celebration for our students, their families, and our dedicated staff. The resilience, hard work, and determination shown by our young people, particularly over the past few challenging years, are truly inspiring. Their achievements are a testament to their unwavering commitment to their education.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every one of our students. These results are not just grades on a piece of paper; they represent countless hours of studying, the overcoming of obstacles, and the relentless support from our teachers and families. As our students embark on the next chapter of their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment, we wish them every success and have every confidence that they will continue to make a positive impact on the world.”