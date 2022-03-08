Gender pay gap at Wigan college highlighted on International Women's Day

A Twitter “bot” has been set up to share the gender pay gaps of businesses tweeting about the initiative today.

Among the organisations named was Wigan and Leigh College, with a tweet stating: “In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 21% lower than men's.”

This was in response to a tweet from the college, featuring vice-principal Louise Brown, to mark International Women’s Day.

The tweet said: “Join us in celebrating International Women’s Day!

“Vice Principal Louise Brown is showing her support to #BreakTheBias. Today we commemorate the achievements of women throughout history and aim to create a gender equal world. Together we can forge women’s equality. #IWD2022”

The Government’s gender pay gap service shows women working at the college earned 79p for every £1 that men earned when comparing median hourly pay for 2020/21.

A report by the college shows the median gender pay gap was 21.01 per cent, up from 20.75 per cent the year before.

While there was no difference in the median bonus pay, just 1.18 per cent of women received a bonus in 2020, compared to 8.05 per cent of men.

The workforce was 62 per cent female and 38 per cent male, said to “reflect that of a typical FE college”.

Analysis of the gender pay gap by the college found there was a high proportion of part-time, term-time roles, where hourly rates tended to be lower, and the majority of them were filled by women.

The report states: “The college’s median gap can be attributed to the range of flexible working arrangements offered such as term-time or part-time roles that work with the business needs of education. The college now advertise all roles as full and part time and display the ‘Happy to Talk Flexible Working’ banner on our website in an effort to attract both males and females to all roles.”

Other steps reported to have been taken by the college include “transparent, structured pay scales that are not gender specific”, flexible working policies, shared parental leave and support for women returning from maternity leave.

Wigan Today has contacted Wigan and Leigh College for a response.