John Beardsworth, who was known as Peter, was found on September 20 by staff at Brookfield, the supported accommodation on Scot Lane in Newtown where he had lived for more than a year.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court today heard that despite paramedics attending, the 31-year-old could not be revived.

A post-mortem examination found he died from suspension by ligature and despite having a history of drug and alcohol misuse, the only substances found in his system were prescribed medications.

John Beardsworth, who was known as Peter, with his niece Annalise Beardsworth in 2017

The inquest heard Peter had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, but could be “erratic” with taking his medication.

He had received help from recovery service We Are With You since 2015 to address his use of alcohol and illicit drugs, with periods of sobriety and incidents of relapse.

Recovery worker Jennifer Tate said she had worked with Peter since February 2021, initially with him visiting Coops Foyer and then when she went to Brookfield each week offering outreach.

Records showed he had been admitted to A&E in December 2020 and referred for an assessment, after failing to take anti-psychotic medication and becoming unwell.

There was also an incident in February last year when he was taken to A&E after making threats to harm himself.

Ms Tate said she had concerns when Peter did not take his medication, as he exhibited bizarre behaviour and spoke of being friends with Jesus.

While he co-operated with We Are With You during 2021, his mental health seemed to deteriorate, he was using drugs and alcohol, and he was erratic in taking his medication, she said.

They spoke about him going to “prehab” and while he preferred to go to a residential rehabilitation facility, he did agree to consider going to prehab when Ms Tate last saw him on September 3.

The inquest heard he had been worried about being evicted from Brookfield due to rent arrears in August, but they spoke about it and addressed the problem.

Ms Tate did not have any concerns that he would self-harm, she told the court.

The inquest heard Peter was found by staff at Brookfield conducting four-hourly checks.

A Bible was open in his room and there were religious notes he had written, as well as a T-shirt found hanging close to him bearing a religious quote.

While a sympathy card addressed “to family" was found, it was not clear if that was intended for his own family after his death or for the family of a friend who had recently died, the court heard.

A police investigation found their were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Coroner Stephen Teasdale recorded that Peter died as a result of self-suspension by ligature, but that his intentions were unclear.

Afterwards, his niece Annalise Beardsworth, who is now caring for his dog Sash, described him affectionately as a “soft lad”.

Her mother and Peter’s sister Heather Beardsworth said: “He always told people he loved them, even his friends. One of his friends said to me he wasn’t shy of telling you he loved you.”