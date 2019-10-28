Golborne High School best in Wigan borough

Golborne High School is the best secondary school in Wigan borough, the Government’s latest league tables show.

It might not quite have the top results per pupil - despite coming on in leaps and bounds in recent years - but it achieved a strong score in the so-called

“Progress 8” measure, used to assess how much pupils have improved during their time at the school, for the 2018-19 academic year.

It retains its title as the area’s highest-ranking school as far as “value-added” performance is concerned.

Standish Community High School and The Byrchall High School also performed well.

At the other end of the scale, Newbridge Learning Community was bottom of the Progress 8 score rankings for last year.

Golborne High is a foundation school which accepts children aged 11 to 16.

It has 905 registered pupils. Of them, 159 were eligible to take GCSEs last year.

Under Progress 8, pupils are measured across their scores in eight GCSEs, including core subjects (English, maths and sciences), and their best scores in other, chosen subjects.

These scores are compared to their performance in Key Stage 2 exams, and used to calculate the amount of value the school is adding to a child’s education, measured by the institution’s Progress 8 score.

Schools with missing or incomplete data were excluded from the rankings.

At Golborne, 76.7 per cent of pupils hit the expected target, grade 4 to 9, in English and maths. Overall, 57.2 per cent hit strong grades of 5 or above in both subjects.

As a result, the school achieved a Progress 8 score of 0.58 – Wigan’s highest. Scores of above and below zero are better and worse than average, respectively.