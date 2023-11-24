Grand Final heroes take Super League trophy to Wigan school on special visit
Pupils from St Wilfrid’s CE Primary Academy, Standish, were treated to a special assembly as Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall dropped with their impressive piece of silverware.
It followed a successful 2023 campaign for Wigan which saw them seal a League Leaders Shield and Super League double at Old Trafford in their first Grand Final success since defeating Warrington Wolves in 2018.
The two Liams combined for the match-winning try in this year’s final against the Catalans Dragons, and provided students and staff with the opportunity to not only get pictures but hold the trophy too on a day to remember for all.
The school thanked the Warriors for the visit on social media and said: “Many thanks to @WiganWarriorsRL superstars Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall for bringing the Super League trophy to St Wilfrid’s today. A magnificent Monday morning treat for our staff and children! #StWilfridsFamily.”