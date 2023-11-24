News you can trust since 1853
Grand Final heroes take Super League trophy to Wigan school on special visit

Two Wigan Warriors players visited a school in Wigan with the Super League trophy.
By Matt Pennington
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Pupils from St Wilfrid’s CE Primary Academy, Standish, were treated to a special assembly as Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall dropped with their impressive piece of silverware.

It followed a successful 2023 campaign for Wigan which saw them seal a League Leaders Shield and Super League double at Old Trafford in their first Grand Final success since defeating Warrington Wolves in 2018.

Grand Final heroes Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall visited St Wilfrid's with the Super League trophyGrand Final heroes Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall visited St Wilfrid's with the Super League trophy
Grand Final heroes Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall visited St Wilfrid's with the Super League trophy
The two Liams combined for the match-winning try in this year’s final against the Catalans Dragons, and provided students and staff with the opportunity to not only get pictures but hold the trophy too on a day to remember for all.

The school thanked the Warriors for the visit on social media and said: “Many thanks to @WiganWarriorsRL superstars Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall for bringing the Super League trophy to St Wilfrid’s today. A magnificent Monday morning treat for our staff and children! #StWilfridsFamily.”

