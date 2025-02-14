Anger and despair have been voiced by the father of a schoolboy who drowned at a Wigan beauty spot, after new water danger signage he campaigned for was vandalised.

The signs, warning people against swimming in Scotman’s Flash, were only installed a few weeks ago by Wigan Council a couple of weeks ago.

Yet already one of them – close to the point where 15-year-old Alex Crook tragically lost his life last September – has been uprooted and thrown into the waters.

One of the new signs put up at Scotman's Flash following the death of Alex Crook

Since the Standish High School pupil died, his dad Alex has been spearheading a crusade called Awareness for Alex which encourages schools to make swimming and water safey integral to the curriculum while raising money for danger signage and rescue equipment like throw lines and life belts to be placed at open water frequented by swimmers during the warmer months.

The hope is that while it is too late for non-swimmer Alex – who was wading in the flash but got into difficulties when suddenly finding himself in deeper water – others might be spared such a loss by better education and precautions.

But at least one person clearly hasn’t got the message.

Neil said: “It’s difficult to express how sad, frustrated and angry I am.

The site, close to where Alex Crook drowned at Scotman's Flash, at the sign was uprooted and thrown in the water

"Whoever did this has to realise that someone where that sign was drowned a few months ago and we are trying to stop it happening again.

"Furthermore a lot of people are raising money in Alex’s name and the council has been so good as to put up these signs.

"What kind of people do their best to stop folk from trying to save lives?

"They must not be thinking of anything other than themselves or the vandalism itself.”

The late Alex Crook with his dad Neil

The sign was later found and recovered from the waters of the flash.

Neil said that engineers were now discussing how best to re-instate it, probably embedding it a lot deeper and using more concrete.

James Winterbottom, director of strategy and innovation at Wigan Council, said: “It is extremely disappointing that a sign warning of the dangers of deep water at Scotman’s Flash has been vandalised, ripped out and thrown into the water.

“This sign had been placed following the tragic death of Alex at the Flash last year, and this act of vandalism is hugely irresponsible.

“We will be working to replace it as soon as possible and we are investigating anti-vandalism measures for future signage.”