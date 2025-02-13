A great-grandmother spent 70 hours on a corridor at Wigan Infirmary’s busy A&E department waiting for a bed.

Maureen Harman, 88, went to the unit at around 5pm on Monday on the advice of her GP, after having jaundice for seven to 10 days.

The winter months are traditionally busy for the NHS and she was placed on a corridor in A&E while she waited for a bed to become available on a ward.

But the hours and then days started to tick past.

Maureen Harman on the corridor at Wigan Infirmary where she has been since Monday

There was hope a bed would be free for her on Shevington ward on Wednesday night, but that unfortunately fell through.

Mrs Harman, who lives in Hawkley Hall, was finally moved to the medical assessment unit (MAU) on Thursday afternoon.

Her son Nick Harman said: “The staff have been brilliant, the doctors and nurses are doing a fantastic job, but Monday was like a warzone. There were people everywhere. She has been there since Monday teatime.

Maureen Harman in healthier times

"She is okay. She was a bit confused, with interrupted sleep when she thought she was going onto Shevington ward. They were worried about dehydration but they think they have got a grip of that.”

He said she had been “struggling physically” after lying down for several days and struggled to get on and off the bed.

It was a difficult situation for Mrs Harman, who has four children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr Harman said: “It’s not dignified. There are people – strangers – around you. I know circumstances dictate, but not for 60 hours surely.”

He said he “chuckled” on Monday when he heard someone saying there was a 49-hour wait for a bed and did not believe it was correct.

But his mother had to wait even longer than that to secure a bed.

"Someone is wrong somewhere,” he said. “Nothing is moving.

"There is something wrong in hospitals. You hear stories and don’t realise until you go to the hospital what the situation is. There’s a fundamental problem somewhere where beds are not getting cleared and they are not getting people into them.”

A spokesperson for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Wigan Infirmary, said: “We are doing everything we can to keep our patients safe and meet the demands of all the patients who are currently attending our emergency department, including admitting patients based on clinical priority to our wards as soon as it is possible or to discharge patients to their own homes.

“The trust is currently extremely busy which means we are struggling to meet demand and support all of the patients who are currently attending our emergency department. We would like to apologise to any patients who have experienced long waits.

“The public can support us by using the right services and keeping our emergency department free for those who need it most and collecting loved ones when they are ready for discharge to support timely hospital ward admission.

“The trust is addressing long waits through a number of initiatives and supporting our patients to access more suitable clinical alternatives including same day emergency care, virtual wards and urgent treatment centres.”