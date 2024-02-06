Headteacher anticipates 'more opportunities' for pupils as Wigan school becomes academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Up Holland High School now comes under the umbrella of Everyone Matters Schools Trust, joining two schools in Rainford, St Helens.

Academies are state-funded schools but independent from local authorities, so they can decide how to spend their money, set their own curriculums, term dates, school hours and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools within multi-academy trusts can share resources, expertise and collaborative opportunities to benefit pupils and staff.

Paul Scarborough, headteacher of Up Holland High School, with Ian Young, CEO of Everyone Matters Schools Trust

Headteacher Paul Scarborough said: “We are delighted to join Everyone Matters Schools Trust. We are confident that we will build on our existing positive relationship with Rainford High and other trust partners. We believe it will afford more opportunities and resources to support Up Holland students in their quest to be successful and enriched learners, ready to contribute to the wider world.”

The Sandbrook Road school was rated as “good” in an Ofsted inspection in May, when it was praised as having a “well-designed and aspirational curriculum” and “most pupils” achieved well.

In a statement on the school’s website, Mr Scarborough says it is “dedicated to excellence and prides itself on the excellent opportunities it offers to all students in order for them to develop and succeed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone Matters Schools Trust’s founding partner is Rainford High, which provides an inclusive education for children in St Helens, while Rainford Brook Lodge Community Primary School also recently joined the trust.

Ian Young, CEO of the trust and headteacher of Rainford High, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Up Holland High School into the Everyone Matters Schools Trust.

“Our commitment to educational excellence is strengthened with each new member school, and Up Holland brings a rich history and a dedication to student success that aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we embark on a journey of innovation, shared expertise, and a collective pursuit of empowering the next generation. We look forward to fostering a dynamic learning environment, where collaboration flourishes, and every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential."