Life came full circle for Chris Mason when she took up the headship of Sacred Heart RC Primary in Springfield in 2015, having first sat in its classrooms as an infant in 1967.

But a lot has gone inbetween and since and now she has decided to call it a day.

It’s not just with Sacred Heart that she has had long links either. When her family moved to Winstanley she joined St Aidan’s juniors. As a pupil there she helped to bury a time capsule in the foundations and years later came back as its headteacher too.

The whole school turns out to bid Chris Mason farewell

While at Christ’s and Notre Dame College, completing her PGCE in education, Ms Mason was head-hunted by the head of Great Crosby RC Primary School who knocked on her college door and offered her a job.

Her first posting in Wigan was working at the Music Advisory and Support Service 1991-1995 where she became the primary music support team leader and helped many teachers to teach music.

In 1995 she took up her first deputy headship at English Martyrs’ RC Primary in Haydock. Three years later she was appointed deputy of St Aidan’s. Within months she became acting head and in 2001 she was appointed headteacher and took the school to Outstanding from Ofsted.

Chris Mason's connections with Sacred Heart began when she started as a pupil there in 1967

When Ms Mason became Sacred Heart’s head it was in special measures. Three years later Ofsted categorised it as a good school.

Ms Mason is very creative: art and music being her passion. She plays guitar, keyboard, recorder and clarinet. She has been a leader with the New Life Music group at St Aidan’s church for over 30 years; is a member of the National Network of Pastoral Musicians and is also a member of Wigan’s Really Awful Orchestra. Her retirement plans are to spend more time with her family, to travel and to do the things she loves! She has also just qualified as a RE inspector.

A school spokesperson said: “Chris has given almost 37 years of service to education and has been an amazing headteacher.

“Sacred Heart children, parents and staff feel very lucky to have had her as their headteacher and are going to really miss her.”