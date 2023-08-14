Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School (WMCPS) made the announcement of the sudden death of mum-of-two Helen Smart on its website and Facebook page.

The message from chair of governors Alison Halliwell reads: "It is with great sadness and regret that I have to announce the sudden death of our beloved head teacher, Mrs Helen Smart.

"Our heartfelt condolences are sent to Helen’s family at this very difficult time.

Headteacher Helen Smart (right) pictured with pupils at Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School, Wigan, in October 2022

"I know this news will be a shock and cause great sadness to our community. I want to reassure you that the governors of Worsley Mesnes School are working with the local authority and school to ensure that our children, staff and parents will receive the necessary support in the coming weeks.

"Further information/updates will be issued as and when they are available."

The school's social media tribute attracted hundreds of replies, including one from Mrs Smart's husband Craig.

John Don-Duncan with daughter Helen Smart (left) and son Robert Don-Duncan

He said: "Thank you for your kind words. She loved the school, staff, children and parents so much. She was so proud to reach her goal of being headteacher.

"She used to say to me all the time she could never see herself at another school. She was Worsley Mesnes through and through!

"I remember only last week she said her goal was to get the school to outstanding and that she had the right staff to achieve this! I hope you all keep learning like champions. Please learn from this and live your best life, no regrets, take lots of photos, make memories and keep smiling just like Helen always did!"

In addition to being a head teacher, Helen was a former Olympic swimmer and also played with the Pemberton Old Wigan DW brass band.

In a message on its Facebook page, the band said: "As an organisation, we are heartbroken to inform you of the passing of Helen Smart.

"Helen was our seconnd Euphonium player in the B Band and was a member of the organisation alongside her brother, Robert and dad John for over 30 years.

"Helen was an inspirational player, headteacher, mother, wife, friend, Olympian and champion.

"She was and always will be an integral part of the Pemberton organisation and we are heart broken to have to share this news."

In another post from Sunday, the band said: "Due to holidays, we can’t be together tonight as a band to pay our respects to Helen so we would love to turn Facebook purple in memory of an inspirational young woman."

Among the many tributes to Mrs Smart on social media was one by Lindsay Stanton, who said: "Helen was a phenomenal woman and made an impact on so many people. I feel very lucky to have called her my friend. I’m devastated and still in shock at her passing, as are we all. WMCPS will ensure her legacy remains and is continued on."

And Worsley Mesnes Labour councillors posted: "Sending our condolences to Helen’s family, friends and the students, parents, governors and wider community of Worsley Mesnes Community Primary School."

Lyndsey Glanfield said: “We were all so devastated and shocked to hear the sad news that Mrs Smart had passed away. My girls were so lucky to have her as their teacher and headteacher. She was the most inspirational person I have ever met.