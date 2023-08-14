Dr Sylvia Travers, a specialist in edible and productive horticulture, began her career at the Lost Gardens of Heligan, Cornwall, before going on to set up and run kitchen gardens for chefs. Having trained at the National Botanic Gardens in Dublin she brings a wealth of horticultural knowledge and experience to Haigh Hall and its beautiful grounds.

Inspired by Haigh Hall’s Victorian horticultural heritage, the Bothy Yard and walled gardens will be restored thanks to a successful Heritage Lottery Fund grant. The kitchen garden will be transformed into a place that feeds and sustains the estate once again.

Creative directors Al and Al, Dr Sylvia Travers, and Councillor Chris Ready stand with the gardening team at Haigh Hall

Joining the community of gardeners who currently volunteer on the estate, Dr Travers will oversee a new era of horticulture at Haigh Hall, restoring lost plant collections and ensuring the grounds of the former stately home continue to inspire visitors old and new.

In collaboration with Wigan and Leigh College, Dr Travers will also develop a new food-focused horticultural apprenticeship based at Haigh Hall, helping the next generation build a sustainable future amid a climate emergency.

Dr Travers said: “I’m so excited to work on this project. The estate at Haigh has got so much untapped potential for community empowerment via food growing and the sense of wellbeing we get from spending time outside.

"The kitchen garden is the beating heart of the estate and working with staff, volunteers and students to return it to full productivity will be hugely rewarding.”

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at the local authority, said: “It’s such an exciting time at Haigh Hall and we are beyond thrilled to welcome Dr Sylvia to the team.”

“Her knowledge and expertise will make such a valuable contribution to the kitchen garden, tapping into our core values of sustainability and building on the fantastic work that the volunteer group have been doing for so many years as well.”

The appointment has been announced as the £39m restoration and transformation of Haigh Hall makes headway, with works to the exterior of the building beginning in April.

Funded by a successful Level Up bid, the five-floor Georgian Hall will become a beacon of the arts for the North, showcasing the £200m Theodore Major art collection, with a restaurant and gallery café set to serve the high-quality produce Dr Travers and her team cultivates.

Al and Al, Haigh Hall’s creative directors, added: “Many people spoke with us during the public engagement at Haigh Hall about how much they treasure the ancient woodlands and plantations, how they missed the experience of the former glasshouses at Haigh Hall and how important horticulture was to them.”