High aspirations and expectations – Westleigh Methodist Primary praised in latest Ofsted report

Westleigh Methodist Primary School, which is part of Epworth Education Trust, is celebrating after Ofsted praised the school’s standards and approach and concluded that the school remains ‘Good’.

Following a very robust two-day inspection, the inspector commented on the the school’s high aspirations for all pupils, noting that the “curriculum is ambitious for all, including for disadvantaged pupils and those with SEND”.

Louise Boardman, Headteacher at Westleigh Methodist Primary School, said: “Over the last two years, we have worked tirelessly to enhance every aspect of our school. There was already much to be proud of – but we want to ensure that we were doing absolutely everything we can to support every child.

“What I take pride in the most is the comments that have been made about our pupils. They absolutely shone throughout the inspection.”

The inspector concluded that pupils are well-mannered and supportive, as they encourage their friends’ and enjoy learning. They also noted the school’s “welcoming and friendly” atmosphere and highlighted how pupils take on extra responsibilities “such as playground leaders and school councillors” and are proud to contribute to their school.

The report also highlighted:

The school has high expectations for pupils’ behaviour across the school, including during lessons and at social times.

Typically, pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), achieve well.

There are many opportunities for pupils to broaden their horizons. Pupils enjoy trips to museums, places of worship and regularly welcome visitors into school.

Pupils have a voice and are keen to make a difference to their school and local community.

Pupils learn about different families, what a respectful relationship is and how they can stay safe, fit and healthy.

In the early years, children learn to play, talk and learn. Staff successfully support children to develop their communication and language skills.

Reading was identified as a particular strength, with a well-structured phonics programme ensuring that pupils become fluent and confident readers. Early years provision was also praised, with the inspector stating that staff are quick to identify children “who may need extra help to learn sounds”.

While celebrating the school’s achievements, the report also identified areas for development. The inspector recommended a stronger focus on writing, noting that pupils’ spelling and handwriting are not consistently strong. They also encouraged the school to continue addressing gaps in pupils’ knowledge caused by weaknesses in the previous curriculum.

The school also continues to benefit from the support of being part of the Epworth Education Trust, with the inspector commenting on how pupils “benefit from trust-wide well-being support”. The inspector also concluded that the “school, trust and the local governing body strive to maintain and improve the standards of education year on year. They are highly ambitious for pupils.”

Julie-Ann Hewitt, CEO of Epworth Education Trust, said: “The word that stood out most in the report was “aspiration”.

“What I can say with hand-on-heart is that the staff at Westleigh work tirelessly to ensure that no stone is left unturned in helping children access and enjoy their learning. It is heartening to see the efforts that they go to.

“I have every confidence that the school will continue to thrive and create even more opportunities for its pupils in the years to come.”