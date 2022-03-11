Wigan Council’s planning department has approved a planning application for the redevelopment of Fred Longworth High School in Tyldesley.

It is one of 50 schools across the country which will be transformed with new, modern, energy-efficient buildings through the Government’s 10-year school rebuilding programme.

How Fred Longworth High School will look in future

The scheme will see the redevelopment of the school site on Printshop Lane, including the demolition of current buildings and creation of new facilities, as well as the replacement and relocation of sports pitches, landscaping and car parking provision.

Alex Gallimore, director of business and finance at the school, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the school and will enable us to provide the modern, state-of-the-art facilities that our students and staff deserve.

“A lot of hard work and planning has taken place so far to put the school in a position to replace our building stock, most of which are mid-’60s Intergrid-style blocks.

“We completed a £3.3m project to replace the maths and humanities block last year and are now excited to be replacing the remaining buildings.

“Great things already happen here at Fred Longworth and this rebuilding project will complete our property strategy to create a modern, efficient and engaging learning environment to enable us to raise the bar even higher. It’s certainly going to be an exciting few years at Freddie’s as we see the new school develop.”

A new L-shaped building will be erected on the site, which will have two and three storeys and create a collegiate-style public square with the three existing teaching blocks set to remain.

There will be a host of new facilities for pupils, including a sports hall and dance studios, while the school will also open for community use.

There will be a phased construction, which will allow the school to continue to operate on the site during building work.

Afterwards, the original 1960s Laingspan building will be demolished to provide the sports pitches lost due to the new building.

Building work could start as soon as this spring, with the new school expected to be completed by August next year.