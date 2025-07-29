Josh Simons MP: Nothing matters to me more than the future of our children

As a parent and as your MP there is nothing that matters to me more than the future of our children.

I recently visited Bickershaw Church of England Primary School’s new breakfast club. It’s free for all of the kids, and they have a chance to have some cereal or some toast before the school day starts. They’re ready to learn. But it’s also great for parents - no scrambling around in the morning to make sure everyone’s mouths are fed before you go to work and they go to school. This model will soon be rolled out to every primary school in the country. I am so proud of this Labour Government achieving that - something that makes a real difference every day to children in our area. From next September, thousands more kids here will get free school meals too, if their household receives Universal Credit.

It’s not just parents and kids in Bickershaw who are going to see a difference. RL Hughes Primary School in Ashton has received funding for massive renovations, which I'm looking forward to hearing more about when I visit in September.

And the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, was in Westleigh just this month, announcing millions of pounds of funding for helping children get on in life.

Bickershaw Primary school breakfast club

In Hindley and Hindley Green, two new nurseries based in existing schools will give parents more choice and flexibility, on top of the many brilliant options they have already. The picture for early years childcare in Wigan was looking worrying - this is going to provide lots of new places, as the allowance of childcare time given by the Government goes up.

New parents are also going to benefit from better access to paternity leave and new things like neonatal leave. Workers rights aren’t just about unions and pay - they’re about having the time you need outside of work when your family grows.

Local things also really matter - I helped Marus Bridge Primary School get permission for parents to park in the Sainsbury’s car park at pick up and drop off times for free. That means safer children, and less stressed parents. At every school I visit, every month, I have a chat with the kids and the teachers and I see what great schools they are - and the problems, little and big, that they need help with. I always take these away with me, and bring them to conversations in Parliament, with everyone from other MPs to the Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Philipson.

I know many parents are battling the system to get support with SEN issues. I have met with many of these parents and the Wigan Parent Carer Forum before, and I’ll be holding another meeting about this in September. The system as it stands isn’t working for anyone, even after extra cash from the Government. I will be working hard to make sure that the Government’s new plan is better and fairer for everyone.

Josh Simons MP speaking to the children at school

Schools are now out for summer. But when the kids return next year and the year after, things will be changing for the better because of this Government, and because of the resources we’ve fought for this area to have.