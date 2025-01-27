Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A water safety crusade launched in memory of a drowned Wigan teen has been given a huge boost by his schoolmates.

Alex Crook, a 15-year-old Standish High School pupil, died after getting into difficulties while he waded in the waters of Scotman’s Flash last summer.

It later emerged that Alex could not swim and that he was only wading when he suddenly entered much deeper waters.

His grieving dad Neil and step-mum Lynnette have since launched Awareness for Alex which not only aims to educate youngsters about the need to have swimming lessons and the dangers of swimming in open water, but also to fund rescue equipment and signage of which there was none at the flash where the youngster died.

Staff members, students and friends of Alex Crook at Standish Community High School, present a £1,835 cheque to his father Neil Crook, centre right.

Wigan Council has begun erecting “no swimming” signs at the site and safety lines are due to be installed there too in the coming days. These are being funded out of local authority coffers but Neil, who is preparing for his son’s inquest on Wednesday this week, says that in future he hopes the fund will be there to provide upgrades and replacements.

An initial target of £10,000 had been set which they hope to reach in August and while the fund-raising got off to a slow start, it has now been given a major lift by Standish High School.

Their 2024 Christmas appeal nominated three good causes and, through a variety of events, including raffles, they raised more than £5,500, £1,835 of which was presented to Awareness for Alex, bringing the JustGiving total to nearly £3,000.

And the school money raising won’t stop there either. There are plans for another raffle and, when the weather gets better an annual football match, nicknamed by pupils El Classico, could be held this time for the cause and have several social elements to it which could generate further income.

Alex Crook, who died last year after getting into difficulties in the waters of Scotman's Flash

Neil said he was hoping to get Wigan Athletic, who are already later hosting a football match at which an Alex Crook Shield will be presented, will get involved in the match too.

And he is also in talks with Alex’s beloved Wigan Warriors about both fund-raising activities and educational projects.

A charity night too is being organised for Saturday August 16 at Wigan Cricket Club which already has the financial backing of the Warriors’ main sponsor Greenmount Projects.

There will be a couple of guest speakers, singer and DJ Peter Hill will be performing, Warriors trophies will be on show, a raffle will be held and there will be hot and cold buffets.

Greenmount boss Mike Sharkey has also provided a pair of hospitality tickets for the Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards Super League curtain-raiser in another raffle which wil be drawn on February 10 and further details of which can be found on the Awareness for Alex Facebook page.

Neil said: “People are being so kind and generous. Standish High School have been absolutely brilliant and it was very moving at the presentation to see all these schoolmates of different years saying they wanted to keep Alex’s name alive.

"Like Alex’s family, people at the school have been through a rough time. It will be great to see smiles on pupils’ faces for El Classico!”