Leigh St Peter’s CE Primary School Celebrates Successful Ofsted Inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leigh St Peter’s CE Primary School is celebrating a remarkable achievement following a successful Ofsted inspection that took place on the 11th and 12th of March 2025. The school has officially been rated ‘Good’ in all areas, a significant improvement from its previous rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report praises the school for its transformation, noting that "The school has undergone a significant journey of improvement since the previous inspection. It has been successful in bringing about many positive changes, including improvements to the curriculum and the management of behaviour."

Inspectors highlighted the positive atmosphere throughout the school, with pupils feeling happy, safe, and supported. One quote from the report reads:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils love attending this happy school. They enjoy being with friends from many different cultures. Everyone cares for each other. Pupils embody the school’s vision of ‘Let Your LIGHT Shine’.” Staff and governors at the school have been recognised for their commitment and collaborative efforts in driving forward significant improvements in a relatively short period of time. The report commends their dedication, stating: “All governors and staff help to ensure that every pupil in school has the opportunity to flourish.”

Leigh St Peter's CE Primary School

School leaders have expressed pride in the recognition from Ofsted. Mr Kevin Robinson, headteacher at the school commented to say “This result is a testament to the incredible hard work of our staff, the support of our families, and the determination of our children, and the support we have had from school improvement partners. We are proud of how far we have come and excited for the future.”

Leigh St Peter’s CE Primary School now looks ahead with confidence as it continues to build on this success, striving to provide high-quality education and a nurturing environment where every child can let their light shine.