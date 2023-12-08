A school has thanked families for their donations that have enabled them to donate food to a local food bank.

Billinge Chapel End Primary presented goods to the Storehouse Project and wished to show apprecition to the families in the area that made it possible.

The Christian charity collects food, clothing, furniture and household items from members of the community which can then be delivered to clients that have been referred.

Billinge Chapel End Primary School thanked the community for donations

Clients come from all walks of life, and the only criteria they have to meet is that they have been referred by a verified agency such as the council, NHS or other local charities.