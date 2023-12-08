Local primary school shares appreciation of donations for local food bank
and live on Freeview channel 276
Billinge Chapel End Primary presented goods to the Storehouse Project and wished to show apprecition to the families in the area that made it possible.
The Christian charity collects food, clothing, furniture and household items from members of the community which can then be delivered to clients that have been referred.
Clients come from all walks of life, and the only criteria they have to meet is that they have been referred by a verified agency such as the council, NHS or other local charities.
The Storehouse is currently open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm at 31 Crank Road, Billinge.