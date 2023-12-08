News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Local primary school shares appreciation of donations for local food bank

A school has thanked families for their donations that have enabled them to donate food to a local food bank.
By Matt Pennington
Published 8th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Billinge Chapel End Primary presented goods to the Storehouse Project and wished to show apprecition to the families in the area that made it possible.

Read More
Wigan railway station given makeover thanks to volunteers

The Christian charity collects food, clothing, furniture and household items from members of the community which can then be delivered to clients that have been referred.

Billinge Chapel End Primary School thanked the community for donationsBillinge Chapel End Primary School thanked the community for donations
Billinge Chapel End Primary School thanked the community for donations
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clients come from all walks of life, and the only criteria they have to meet is that they have been referred by a verified agency such as the council, NHS or other local charities.

The Storehouse is currently open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 12.30pm at 31 Crank Road, Billinge.

Related topics:StorehouseNHS