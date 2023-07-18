Meet the boy who is the only pupil left in a Wigan primary school which is due to close

Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Primary in Bryn was issued with a closure notice in October due to “financial pressure” and “falling pupil numbers”, and Dylan has been the only child there since February.

It was the second school ordered to close by Wigan Council in the space of a few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite hundreds of objections during the consultation period, the council’s cabinet confirmed it will shut its doors at the end of the academic year.

Dylan Darbyshire has been the only pupil at Our Lady Immaculate RC Primary School in Bryn since February

All of Dylan’s classmates have now left, but it was the year five pupil’s decision to remain there.

Mum Laura Mckuhen, from Ashton, said: “Dylan was adamant he wanted to stay in his own school.

"He struggles to adapt to any level of change, he has a EHCP and the support he has in Our Lady’s has been developed over the years around his needs.

Our Lady Immaculate Primary School in Bryn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He doesn’t mind (being the only one in school) as long as he’s in his school.

"He’s watched 114 pupils and all the teachers leave and has struggled with the process. However in the time while he’s been there, he has remained happy.”

There are four members of staff left in the school with Dylan.

He has attended taster days at other schools, but it has not yet been decided where he will be going in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Mckuhen said: “He has missed playing with his friends and as school’s changed and they’ve not been able to do certain things – like they’ve got no kitchen anymore because everything is being removed – it’s very empty at the moment. Things became more difficult and we’ve had to adapt.

"There is a teacher leading the class and the other members of staff act as the rest of the classroom, so it’s not just all on him to answer questions and bounce ideas.

"Its a very difficult time for the staff, but they’ve always made it as good as they can for Dylan.

“While he has had an okay time at some of the taster days, especially seeing some of his friends and enjoyed catching up with them, Dylan has always come away saying ‘it’s not my school’.