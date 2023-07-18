Jordan Higham, 25, was rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive on Nicol Mere Drive, Ashton.

He was transferred to intensive care at Wigan Infirmary but despite attempts to save him, Mr Higham, of Yewdale Road, Ashton, was pronounced dead.

A jury inquest began at Bolton Coroners’ Court on Monday – more than five years after the incident in the early hours of November 6, 2017.

An inquest into the death of Wigan man Jordan Higham, 25, opened at Bolton Coroners Court

Four residents of Nicol Mere Drive gave evidence to coroner Peter Sigee, each telling him they were disturbed by the sound of a "bang" and men shouting shortly after 3am.

They described seeing a "slim man" lying on the ground, with two men – identified as brothers Ryan and Liam Turner – restraining him.

One was "sitting on top of" Mr Higham, while another had him in a "bear hug", the court heard.

Mr Higham was described as "kicking his legs frantically" while the two other men were shouting for help and asking for the police to be called because Mr Higham had been "trying to rob my car”.

On arrival of police, they found Mr Higham unresponsive as he was being handcuffed. Officers began to administer chest compressions while awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

The jury of six women and four men were told Mr Higham had been on a pedal cycle, which had been pursued by the two men and crashed into a parked car, throwing him to the ground.

It was then that he was restrained by the Turner brothers until police arrived on the scene.

The inquest was attended by members of Mr Higham's family, including his father and stepfather.

Pathologist Dr Naomi Carter carried out a post-mortem examination on Mr Higham, whose most recent occupation was described as being a yard operative.

She said he had suffered irrecoverable brain damage as a result of going into cardiac arrest. A number of illicit substances were found in his system, comprising the synthetic drug "spice", along with cocaine and non-prescribed valium.

Dr Carter told the jury that Mr Higham had collapsed during the restraint, which lasted for around 10 minutes.

"The risk of collapse becomes greater the longer the restraint because of the stress caused, and his condition was also complicated by his drug intake, which could have unpredictable effects," she said.

She gave the medical cause of death as cardio-respiratory arrest in association with restraint and struggling, a background of multiple drug use, and other stresses including vigorous physical activity.

In a statement, Mr Higham’s GP Dr Caroline Roper said he had a history of substance misuse, depression and self-harm. He had also admitted to “ongoing suicidal ideation”.

PC Christopher Whittaker, a forensic reconstruction officer, said three vehicles had been involved in the collision which resulted in Mr Higham ending up in the carriageway – a black Subaru, a white Ford Kuga and a pedal cycle. The last two had damage consistent with an impact.