Mini Blue Light Project to help youngsters stay water safe this summer
The initiative brings together emergency service partners each month, delivering interactive and educational sessions on key community safety topics like anti-social behaviour, knife crime, and road safety.
Ahead of the warmer weather, which sees an increase in water incidents, the latest session focused on water safety.
Overseen by the borough’s Community Safety Partnership – the latest session involved Wigan Council, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service, Greater Manchester Police, Northwest Ambulance Service, Canal and River Trust and Swim England - partners held a full day of educational activities with year six pupils.
Pupils learned about critical aspects of water safety, including the dangers of cold-water shock, steps to take if they find themselves in danger, and how to assist someone in distress.
They also found about hidden hazards beneath the water's surface and practiced using throwlines and nearby objects to help someone out of the water.
Coun Dane Anderton, who is portfolio holder for police, crime, and civil contingencies, said: “What makes this session so unique, and why the pilot is such a success so far, is the dynamic learning approach that has been adopted throughout the project. It’s not just a presentation on the dos and don’ts of water safety.
“As a partnership, we are all coming together to truly engage students and in our latest session we used the fantastic facilities at Howe Bridge leisure centre in Atherton to demonstrate the challenges of open water, collaborating with Swim England and our BeWell instructors to teach pupils vital water safety advice in our pools.
“Taking this approach not only provides young people with practical safety knowledge but also fosters trust and positive relationships with our emergency services, inspiring young people to take an active role in safety and contribute to a culture of awareness and community responsibility”.
Emma Potts, safer communities and interventions manager at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service, said: “The project in Wigan is a brilliant example of partners working closely together to improve young people’s resilience and knowledge, and help build community reassurance.
“Interactive sessions, such as the water safety day at Howe Bridge Leisure Centre, really help to bring our safety advice to life and teach new skills in a positive way.
“Throughout summer we’ll be continuing to work with partners, such as through the Safe4Summer campaign and our promotion of FireStoppers, to help keep young people and communities safe."
Gemma Scott, a local PCSO for Greater Manchester Police, said: “The project presents an exciting opportunity to connect with young people in our community and help them foster a deeper understanding of safety, trust and our services".
The Mini Blue Light project pilot, launched last November, will continue until the end of this academic year.
To learn more about the project, visit: Mini Blue-Light scheme launches in Leigh
