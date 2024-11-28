A new pilot scheme will see school-children play a lead role in promoting community safety in Wigan borough

The Mini-Blue Light project at St Gabriel’s Primary in Leigh will encourage year six pupils to learn about the public services helping to keep their communities safe.

They will also have their say on key topics in their local area such as tackling anti-social behaviour, water safety and crime prevention.

Overseen by the borough’s Community Safety Partnership – a collaboration by Wigan Council, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue, Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service – the educational pilot project will run throughout the school year.

Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime, and civil contingencies, said: “This scheme is a first for the region and represents what the Community Safety Partnership is all about.

“It will promote working together as partners to tackle community concerns and make the borough a safe place to live, work, relax, and learn.

“We’re incredibly pleased to deliver this pilot for the Mini Blue Light scheme and look forward to hearing the important views of our young people and incorporating their voice into our approach.”

Monthly sessions will see the students explore a range of community safety topics and provide an insight into the people behind our emergency services, encouraging them to positively contribute to their communities.

Billy Fenwick, head of prevention at GMFRS, said: “We’re excited to be involved in the new project in Wigan.

"By working with other emergency services and local partners we hope to improve children and young people’s resilience and knowledge and help build community reassurance.

“We’ll be sharing important fire, road and water safety information in an accessible and interactive way, helping pupils understand how services like ours work to keep people safe and make a positive difference in the community.”

Insp Sam Davies, from GMP’s Wigan district, said: “The Mini Blue Light Scheme presents an exciting opportunity to connect with young people in our community and help them foster a deeper understanding of safety, trust and our three services.

"By actively engaging with Year 6, we aim to not only educate them about community safety, but build positive lasting relationships in a way that empowers and inspires them in the future.

"This initiative not only reflects our commitment to improving engagement, but also our desire to build trust and confidence within the local area.

“I would like to thank St Gabriel’s, the Community Safety Partnership, colleagues from NWAS and GMFRS, and local PCSO Gemma Scott, for their collaborative approach in bringing this together.”

Fiona Larkin, NWAS community resuscitation and engagement officer, said: “This teamwork not only empowers children with practical knowledge but also fosters trust and positive relationships with first responders. Such programs inspire young people to take an active role in their own safety and contribute to a culture of awareness and community responsibility.”