Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More children in Wigan with special needs were assessed as needing extra support last year, new figures show.

Across England, the number of new education, health and care (EHC) plans rose by more than a quarter, but nearly half of all children and young people receiving one experienced prolonged waits before getting it.

The Association of School and College Leaders said failure to match the rising demand with appropriate government investment had brought the special education needs (SEND) system “to the brink of collapse”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Department for Education figures show 489 children and young people aged up to 25 received an EHC plan from Wigan Council in 2023. This was up from the 445 plans issued the year before

An EHC plan is for children who need more support than is available through conventional special educational needs support. They identify these needs and set out additional support required to meet them.

Department for Education figures show 489 children and young people aged up to 25 received an EHC plan from Wigan Council in 2023. This was up from the 445 plans issued the year before.

Nationally, 84,428 new EHC plans started last year, up by 27 per cent from 2022. However, the figures show just 50 per cent of them were issued within the 20-week time limit – a slight improvement from 49 per cent in 2022.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The number of children needing additional support through education and healthcare plans is now at a record high, but many families are still waiting too long for the assessments and provision that they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The current system is simply not sustainable. The next government must tackle the SEND crisis as a priority.”

In Wigan, 64 per cent of support plans were provided within the time limit.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the ASCL, said: “Failure to match rising demand with appropriate government investment has brought the whole SEND system to the brink of collapse, with schools being unable to afford the costs of SEND provision, a lack of places available in special schools and local authorities having huge high needs deficits.”

An EHC plan can only be issued after a child or young person has been formally assessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the country, 138,242 requests for initial assessments were made – 21 per cent more than in the year before. This included 747 in Wigan, with 163 of them refused by Wigan Council.

Overall, 2,966 Wigan children had an EHC plan as of January.

Sarah White, head of policy at the disability charity Sense, said: “Mainstream and early years schools are underfunded and ill-equipped to identify and meet the needs of children with special educational needs and disabilities and the consequences could be potentially devastating for them.

“We also know many children are not getting the support they require even when they have a plan in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Gittins, chairman of the Local Government Association’s children and young people board, said: “These record figures are a reminder of the huge pressure councils are under, with the number of EHCPs increasing every year since they were introduced in 2014.