Much-loved welfare assistant retires after 47 years at Newfold Community Primary School
Mrs. Stevens, who has been a familiar and friendly face at the school for 47 years, said it had been a “pleasure and a privilege” to be part of the Newfold community. Throughout her career, she has embodied the school’s ethos of “Enriching the Lives of All”, offering care, kindness and support to generations of children and families.
Mrs Stevens, who started her affiliation with the school in 1943 as a pupil, joined the school in 1978 to work in the kitchen. This role evolved into working as a welfare assistant and more closely with the children.
In a heartfelt message, she expressed her gratitude: “It has been an absolute joy to spend my working life at Newfold. The school has always felt like a family, and I will treasure the friendships and memories I’ve made here forever.”
Colleagues and pupils past and present have praised her unwavering commitment and gentle approach, describing her as “the heart of the school.” Headteacher, Mrs Harris said:
“Mrs. Stevens has been a cornerstone of our school community. Her warmth, dedication and compassion have touched the lives of over 3000 children and their families. She leaves behind a truly remarkable legacy.”
Parents and staff joined together in the last week of the Autumn Term to celebrate Mrs. Stevens’ career with ‘afternoon tea’ and a special visit from the Mayor, Jenny Bullen, to mark her extraordinary service.
As she looks forward to her retirement, Mrs. Stevens says she plans to spend more time with her family and enjoy the slower pace of life, though she admits she will greatly miss the school.
Her departure marks the end of an era for Newfold Community Primary School, but her influence will continue to inspire for years to come.