Music students raise in excess of £1k for Wigan Warriors Community Foundation

Pupils at Wigan and Leigh College hosted a charity concert to raise funds for the town’s rugby team charity.

By Matt Pennington
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The event was a huge success, as tickets sold out to help in raising over £1,000 for the foundation.

Taking place at the Robin Park Arena, the concert featured the very best talent from the college’s music department with a variety of bands and performers who took centre stage to showcase their ability to an enthusiastic audience.

Georgia Hattersley, one of the student organisers, said: “We’re thrilled with the success of the charity concert, it’s amazing to see so many people come together to support such a great cause. We’re proud to have been a part of it.”

Organised by the Level 3 Music students, they wished to give back to the community and support the important work done by Wigan Warriors Community Foundation.

The foundation aims to improve the lives of people in Wigan and the surrounding areas by promoting health, education and social inclusion through sports and other activities.

Staff from the college also expressed their gratitude for the support of the college students.

Matt Crawley, music lecturer at Wigan and Leigh College said: “We’re incredibly grateful to our students for their hard work and dedication in organising this fantastic event. The funds raised will help us to continue our important work in the community.

"This charity concert is just one example of the amazing work that music students the college are doing to give back to their community.

“With their talent, passion, and dedication, they are making a real difference in the lives of others. They will continue this with further charity concerts at Wigan’s Old Courts on Thursday May 25 and Mesnes Park on Friday May 26.”

Wigan